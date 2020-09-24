Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Drifts Higher On Global Growth Concerns

U.S. Dollar Drifts Higher On Global Growth Concerns

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as Fed officials’ called for more fiscal stimulus and a rise in coronavirus cases triggered worries about the pace of the global economic recovery.

Speculation is rife that the U.S. Congress would not agree extra fiscal stimulus to counter the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the run up to the November election.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economy had a long way to go before recovery and further fiscal support is required to limit damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that the economy was still in a deep hole and policymakers “are not even going to begin thinking” about raising interest rates for now.

Investors await testimony from Powell before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington at 10:00 am ET.

Meanwhile, the House approved a stopgap federal funding bill on Wednesday night to keep the federal government operating through December 11.

Recovering from its early lows of 1.3372 against the loonie, 0.7081 against the aussie and 0.6557 versus the kiwi, the greenback spiked up to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.3415, more than 2-month high of 0.7021 and a 5-week high of 0.6512, respectively. The greenback is likely to challenge resistance around 1.37 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie and 0.63 versus the kiwi.

The greenback firmed to 2-month peaks of 0.9269 against the franc and 1.1627 versus the euro, off its early lows of 0.9216 and 1.1680, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.94 against the franc and 1.14 versus the euro.

The greenback hit a 9-day high of 105.53 against the yen, coming off from a low of 105.21 set at 3:45 am ET. On the upside, 108.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

In contrast, the U.S. currency fell to a 2-day low of 1.2781 against the pound, compared to Wednesday’s closing value of 1.2723. The greenback is poised to find support around the 1.31 level.

U.S. new home sales for August will be featured shortly.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the CARES Act before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington DC at 10:00 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.