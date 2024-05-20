Inflation data releases in the U.S. are softening, sparking a drop in the U.S. dollar against major currencies for the week ending May 17. The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, British pound, Australian dollar, and Japanese yen, leading the six-currency Dollar Index (DXY) to decline significantly.The DXY, which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies including the euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc, fell 0.78% from 105.31 on May 10 to 104.49 by May 17. The index saw a peak of 105.46 on Tuesday ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release and hit a low of 104.08 on Thursday following the update.Wednesday’s data indicated a cooling of U.S. consumer price inflation for April, matching forecasts. The annual headline inflation decreased marginally to 3.4% from 3.5%, while the core component dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since April 2021, from 3.8% in March. Month-over-month inflation fell more than anticipated to 0.3% from 0.4%, and the core component also decreased as expected to 0.3%.Despite varied economic data and hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, the dollar declined over the past week. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.5% month-on-month increase in producer prices for April, surpassing the revised March decline of 0.1% and the expected 0.3%. U.S. Department of Labor data showed unemployment benefit claims dropping to 222,000 for the week ending May 11, slightly above expectations of 220,000. Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns over declining confidence in inflation targets in his Tuesday speech.The EUR/USD pair increased by 0.93% over the week ending May 17, buoyed by the softer dollar and renewed Fed rate cut expectations. The euro strengthened from $1.0769 on May 10 to $1.0869 by May 17, trading between 1.0766 and 1.0896. ECB officials’ cautious comments on post-June rate cuts supported the euro further.Robust GDP growth in the U.K. for Q1 delayed expectations of rate cuts from the Bank of England, causing the pound sterling to surge over 1.4% against the dollar from May 11 to 18. The GBP/USD pair rose from 1.2521 on May 10 to 1.2699 on the following Friday, trading between a low of 1.2508 on Tuesday and a high of 1.2713 on Friday. However, a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3% limited the gains.The CPI-induced weakness in the dollar and a higher-than-expected employment increase in Australia helped the AUD/USD pair achieve a weekly gain of 1.4% by May 17. The pair rose from 0.6603 on May 10 to 0.6693 on May 17, trading between a low of 0.6579 on Tuesday and a high of 0.6715 on Thursday. Gains were capped by an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate.Amidst significant dollar weakness driven by imminent Fed rate cut hopes, the Japanese yen appreciated slightly against the dollar for the week ending May 17. Despite ranging between 156.77 on Tuesday and 153.60 on Thursday, the USD/JPY pair ended the week nearly flat at 155.65 from 155.72 the previous week. Japan’s surprise 0.5% GDP contraction in Q1 limited the yen’s advance, as market concerns grew about the Bank of Japan’s capacity to raise rates.This week, currency markets are focused on various data releases including Australia’s Consumer Confidence and Reserve Bank minutes, Japan’s trade and inflation updates, the U.K.’s retail sales and inflation figures, Germany’s manufacturing PMI, and the U.S.’s durable goods orders. However, the spotlight will be on the FOMC minutes from the U.S. due on Wednesday, alongside the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.Amid this anticipation and uncertainty, the Dollar Index has risen slightly to 104.60 from 104.49 on Friday. The EUR/USD pair has dipped to 1.0863, while the GBP/USD pair has increased to 1.2700. The AUD/USD pair has declined to 0.6673, and the USD/JPY pair has climbed to 156.17.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com