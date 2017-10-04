Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Falls Amid Trump's Fed Choice

U.S. Dollar Falls Amid Trump's Fed Choice

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on the leadership of the Federal Reserve.

Investors ponder over the likely successor of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term ends in February.

Speculation rose that U.S President Donald Trump’s decision for the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair may be a less hawkish candidate than previously thought.

Investors also wait for speeches by Federal Reserve officials, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, foreign exchange reserves data from China, and minutes of the last ECB meeting this week for further direction.

Meanwhile, some believe that Fed would hike interest rates in December.

In the Asian trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.1779 against the euro, 112.48 against the yen, and 0.9709 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday’s closing quotes of 1.1744, 112.84 and 0.9736, respectively. If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the franc.

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 1.2457 from yesterday’s closing value of 1.2485. The greenback may test support near the 1.22 region.

The greenback edged down to 1.3273 agianst the pound, from yesterday’s closing value of 1.3236. On the downside, 1.36 is seen as the next support level for the greenback.

Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies for September and Eurozone retail sales data for August are due to be released later in the day.

In the New York session, U.S. ADP private sector jobs data for September, U.S. markit’s PMI for September, and U.S. crude oil inventories data are slated for release.

At 1:15 pm ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the Inauguration of the ECB Visitor Center, in Frankfurt.

At 3:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver opening remarks at a community banking conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.