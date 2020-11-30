Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Falls Amid Vaccine Hopes, Strong China Data

U.S. Dollar Falls Amid Vaccine Hopes, Strong China Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday, as optimism about vaccine developments and encouraging data from China helped offset concerns over a spike in virus cases around the world.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 52.1, beating expectations of 51.5 and up from 51.4 in October.

Investors await testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday for clues on further stimulus measures at its next meeting in December.

This week’s key U.S. economic data includes ISM manufacturing index due on Tuesday and ADP private payrolls data due on Wednesday. Thursday features weekly jobless claims and ISM non- manufacturing index. All important nonfarm payrolls due on Friday could support hopes of a slowdown in the U.S. recovery amid pandemic shutdowns.

The greenback edged down to 1.3358 against the pound from Friday’s closing value of 1.3305. The greenback is seen locating support around the 1.37 region.

The greenback fell to 1.1984 against the euro, its lowest level since September 1. If the greenback slides further, it may find support around the 1.22 level.

The greenback depreciated to a 3-week low of 0.9019 against the franc from last week’s closing value of 0.9044. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 0.88 level.

The greenback reached as low as 1.2973 against the loonie, down from a high of 1.2995 seen at 5:00 pm ET. The greenback may face support around the 1.25 region, if it falls again.

In contrast, the greenback spiked up to a 4-day high of 104.35 versus the yen, after falling to a 1-week low of 103.83 at 8:00 pm ET. Further rise in the greenback may face resistance around the 108.00 area.

Reversing from an early 3-month low of 0.7408 against the aussie and a 2-1/2-year low of 0.7047 against the kiwi, the greenback rose to 0.7370 and 0.7018, respectively. The greenback may locate resistance around 0.70 against the aussie and 0.68 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, at 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s flash consumer prices for November.

U.S. pending home sales and Canada building permits for October are due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.