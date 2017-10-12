Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Falls As Fed Minutes Show Concerns Over Inflation

U.S. Dollar Falls As Fed Minutes Show Concerns Over Inflation

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar dropped against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed that Fed officials were concerned over inflation, with several of them worried about another rate hike later this year.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September 19-20 meeting showed a detailed debate over whether stubbornly low inflation was transitory or permanent.

Several Fed officials said their decision to move forward with another rate hike this year would be dependent on more inflation data in the next few months.

“Many participants expressed concern that the low inflation readings this year might reflect not only transitory factors, but also influence the developments that could prove more persistent,” it showed.

Investors await U.S. consumer inflation data for September on Friday for more insights about monetary policy.

The greenback dropped to an 8-day low of 0.9712 against the franc and more than a 2-week low of 1.1880 against the euro, from Wednesday’s closing values of 0.9732 and 1.1858, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.96 against the franc and 1.20 against the euro.

The greenback reversed from an early high of 112.52 against the yen, edging down to 112.24. If the greenback falls further, 111.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The greenback slid to an 8-day low of 1.3265 against the pound early in the Asian session and held steady thereafter. The pair finished Wednesday’s trading at 1.3223.

The greenback weakened to near a 2-week low of 1.2433 versus the loonie, weekly lows of 0.7119 against the kiwi and 0.7833 against the aussie, compared to yesterday’s closing values of 1.2453, 0.7081 and 0.7788, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 1.23 against the loonie, 0.72 against the kiwi and 0.79 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, Eurozone industrial production for August is due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. producer prices for September and weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 7 as well as Canada new housing price index for August are set for release.

At 10:30 am ET, the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard participate in a panel discussion about monetary policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington DC.

Simultaneously, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will give a speech titled “Prospects for Emerging Market Economies in a Normalizing Global Economy” at the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting, in Washington DC.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.