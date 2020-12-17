Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Falls On Stimulus Hopes, Fed Policy Statement

U.S. Dollar Falls On Stimulus Hopes, Fed Policy Statement

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar depreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as the Fed committed to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero and on improved risk sentiment amid hopes of fiscal stimulus in the United States.

The Fed kept the short-term interest rates unchanged at the range of 0.0 percent and 0.25 percent and said that it will continue its asset purchase program until the economy shows substantial progressed towards the central bank’s goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Congressional leaders edged closer towards a $900 billion aid package, which includes stimulus checks, funding for small businesses and extended unemployment benefits.

“We’re still close and we’re gonna get there,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters.

Investors await economic reports on U.S. weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity due later in the day.

The greenback weakened to 103.21 against the yen, its lowest level since November 9. The currency is likely to find support around the 101.00 level.

The greenback edged down to 0.8834 against the franc, from a high of 0.8858 seen at 7:15 pm ET. If the dollar slides further, 0.86 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The greenback dipped to 2-1/2-year lows of 1.2236 against the euro and 1.3574 against the pound, from yesterday’s closing values of 1.2197 and 1.3508, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 1.24 against the euro and 1.37 against the pound.

The U.S. currency reached as low as 1.2707 against the loonie, compared to Wednesday’s close of 1.2740. Next likely support for the greenback is seen around the 1.24 level.

The greenback was lower against the aussie and the kiwi, touching 2-1/2-year lows of 0.7615 and 0.7145, respectively. The greenback had ended yesterday’s deals at 0.7575 against the aussie and 0.7111 versus the kiwi. The greenback is poised to challenge support around 0.78 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy announcement will be out at 3:30 am ET. Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain policy rate at -0.75 percent.

Eurozone final CPI for November will be released in the European session.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement is due at 7:00 am ET. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 825 billion.

The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 12 and housing starts and building permits for November are scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.