Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Lower As Treasury Yields Fall

U.S. Dollar Lower As Treasury Yields Fall

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as U.S. treasury yields dropped amid signals that inflation may have peaked and investors awaited the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision later today for rate hike outlook.

Federal Reserve board member Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the central bank will continue with its plan for rate hikes to curb inflation even though the pace of price increases is likely to have peaked.

The economy is strong enough to support higher rates, enabling the Fed to move prices down without causing a recession, Waller added.

Investors await a slew of data including retail sales, initial jobless claims, and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index due later today for more direction.

With euro area inflation touching an all-time high of 7.5 percent last month, the ECB could end the asset purchase program early in the third quarter and open the door for a first rate hike later this year.

Risk sentiment improved after China’s cabinet signaled upcoming cuts to banks’ reserve requirement ratios and interest rates to counter the impact of Covid-19 and boost the recovery and growth of consumption.

The greenback edged down to 0.9324 against the franc, from a high of 0.9353 it touched at 9 pm ET. Against the kiwi, it reached as low as 0.6834. The currency is likely to locate support around 0.90 against the franc and 0.70 against the kiwi.

The greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 125.10 against the yen and a 9-day low of 1.3147 against the pound, following its prior highs of 125.70 and 1.3100, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 119.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the pound.

The greenback touched a 3-day low of 1.0923 against the euro and a 1-week low of 1.2541 versus the loonie, off its previous highs of 1.0883 and 1.2569, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.12 against the euro and 1.23 versus the loonie.

The greenback, however, climbed to 0.7442 versus the aussie, after dropping to 0.7468 earlier in the session. If the dollar rises further, 0.72 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

Looking ahead, the European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.

U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 9, business inventories data for February, University of Michigan’s preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment index for April, retail sales and export and import prices for March are due out in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.