U.S. Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Durable Goods Orders

The Commerce Department’s Durable Goods Orders for September will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.0 percent, compared to 2 percent in the previous month.

Ahead of the report, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the yen, it dropped against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was worth 114.14 against the yen, 0.9923 against the franc, 1.1779 against the euro and 1.3259 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com