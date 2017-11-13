U.S. Dollar Retreats Against Majors

The U.S. dollar pulled back from its early highs against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.

The greenback eased to 0.9962 against the franc, 1.3135 against the pound and 113.49 against the yen, from its early 4-day highs of 0.9976, 1.3107 and 113.71, respectively.

The greenback reversed from its early high of 1.1645 against the euro, falling to 1.1660.

The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 112.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.18 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.

