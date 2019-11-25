U.S. Dollar Spikes Up Against Majors

The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday.

The greenback advanced to 11-day highs of 0.6773 against the aussie and 1.1005 against the euro, coming off from its early lows of 0.6799 and 1.1032, respectively.

Reversing from its early lows of 0.9965 against the franc and 108.63 against the yen, the greenback climbed to near a 6-week high of 0.9985 and a 1-week high of 108.93, respectively.

The greenback moved up to a 4-day high of 1.3315 against the loonie and 6-day high of 0.6395 against the kiwi, off its prior lows of 1.3285 and 0.6428, respectively.

The greenback is likely to locate resistance around 1.01 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro, 0.63 against the aussie, 1.35 against the loonie and 0.62 against the kiwi.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com