Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / U.S. Dollar Up At Start Of Week

U.S. Dollar Up At Start Of Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as strong economic data allayed fears about a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. housing starts jumped 16.9 percent in December to the highest level since 2006.

The data came on the heels of solid retail sales for December and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for January.

The data reinforced hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates when it meets at the end of the month.

Investors awaited key risk events including meetings from central banks of Japan, Canada and Europe and the World Economic Forum in Davos due this week.

Analysts expect the ECB, the BoJ and the BoC to keep rates unchanged amid easing trade tensions.

The currency held steady against its most major counterparts in the previous session.

The greenback rose to a 5-day high of 0.6596 against the kiwi and a 10-day high of 0.6859 against the aussie, from Friday’s closing values of 0.6609 and 0.6873, respectively. The greenback is likely to locate resistance around 0.645 against the kiwi and 0.67 against the aussie.

The greenback appreciated to 1.3073 against the loonie, from a low of 1.3055 seen at 2:00 am ET. On the upside, 1.32 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the greenback.

The greenback strengthened to 1.1081 against the euro, its strongest level since December 24. If the currency rises further, it may locate resistance around the 1.09 level.

Data from Destatis showed that Germany’s producer prices declined at a slower pace in December.

Producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, slower than the 0.7 percent decrease seen in November. This was also slower than the 0.3 percent fall economists’ had forecast.

The U.S. currency hit a 6-day high of 1.2962 against the pound, compared to last week’s closing value of 1.3005. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 1.27 mark.

Data from property website Rightmove showed that UK house prices increased the most for the month of January after the general election.

House prices increased 2.3 percent in January, the highest since the record started in 2002.

The greenback was trading at 110.19 versus the yen, up from a low of 110.07 hit at 5:00 pm ET. Next key resistance for the greenback is likely seen around the 112.00 level.

Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan industrial production declined slightly more than initially estimated in November.

Industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month November. According to the initial estimate, production had declined 0.9 percent.

The greenback rallied to 0.9694 against the franc, after falling as low as 0.9674 in the previous session. Further rally may take the greenback to a resistance around the 0.99 region.

U.S. markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.