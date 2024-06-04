The U.S. durable goods orders, excluding transportation, remained stable in April 2024, with the indicator firmly holding at 0.4%, consistent with the previous month of March 2024. This data emphasizes a pause in growth momentum for the sector during this period.Usually, changes in durable goods orders excluding transportation are watched closely by economists as they provide insights into business investment trends, excluding the often volatile transportation sector. The month-over-month comparison shows no change, reflecting a steady demand environment without significant growth acceleration or deceleration.The data update, released on June 4, 2024, highlighted that the 0.4% increase recorded in March continues to hold, suggesting that despite potential external economic pressures, the core durable goods market is exhibiting signs of resilience and stability. As businesses and investors make further strides into the second quarter, this steadiness could either signal consolidation before renewed growth or a potential plateau in demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com