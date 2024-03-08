The US job market exceeded expectations in February, with employment numbers rising significantly, as reported by the Labor Department on Friday. This upbeat news, however, was slightly tempered by noteworthy reductions in the reported job growth for both December and January.In February, non-farm payroll employment saw a substantial increase, creating 275,000 new jobs. This figure surpassed the predictions of economists, who had projected a rise of 200,000 jobs.But the report contained a caveat: job growth in December and January was revised downwards. The new figures show an increase of 290,000 and 229,000 jobs respectively, indicating a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs from the previously reported figures.More surprisingly, the report also revealed an increase in the unemployment rate which rose from 3.7% in January to 3.9% in February. This came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the unemployment rate to hold steady.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com