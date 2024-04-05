The Labor Department recently released a key report that revealed a significant increase in employment in the U.S., surpassing what was anticipated for March.The department stated non-farm payroll employment leaped by 303,000 jobs in the month, a sizable increase from February’s revised figures of 270,000 jobs.Originally, economists had projected the creation of 200,000 new jobs, a figure significantly less than the initially reported increase of 275,000 jobs for the previous month.Additionally, the report indicated a slight decrease in the unemployment rate to 3.8% in March, down from February’s 3.9%. In contrast, economists had predicted the rate would remain the same.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com