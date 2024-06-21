In a sign of ongoing challenges within the housing market, existing home sales in the United States saw a modest recovery in May. According to the most recent data updated on June 21, 2024, sales decreased by 0.7% compared to the previous month. This follows a more substantial decline of 1.9% recorded in April 2024.The improved figure for May suggests a slow, yet notable, stabilization in the housing sector after April’s sharp drop. Market analysts are cautiously optimistic that this trend may indicate an easing of the factors that have been affecting home sales, including high interest rates and tight inventory.Stakeholders will be closely monitoring future data to see if the market continues to recover or if the downward trend resumes. For now, the slight improvement provides a glimmer of hope amid what has been a challenging period for homebuyers and sellers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com