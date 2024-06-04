In a notable economic development, the United States has reported a modest rise in factory orders excluding transportation for the month of April 2024. According to the latest data updated on June 4, 2024, the current indicator has stopped and reached a 0.7% increase, marking a positive build-up from the previously recorded 0.5% in March 2024.This month-over-month comparison highlights a growing confidence in manufacturing, suggesting a steady, albeit cautious, expansion across various sectors unlinked to transportation. The uptick follows a period of slower growth, as March had only seen a 0.5% increase when compared to February.Analysts are keenly observing these figures as the slight but consistent growth could signal a strengthening of underlying economic conditions. With this increase, businesses and investors are finding reasons to be optimistic about the resilience and recovery pace of the U.S. manufacturing landscape as it navigates through various global economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com