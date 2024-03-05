On Tuesday, the Department of Commerce revealed a sharp decline in new orders for U.S. produced goods in January. The report indicated that factory orders had fallen by 3.6% after a revised drop of 0.3% in December.Economic forecasters had predicted a decline of 2.9% in factory orders, a figure that stands in contrast to the 0.2% increase initially reported for the month prior. During the month, the Department of Commerce stated orders for durable goods plummeted by 6.2%, while those for non-durable goods faltered by 1.1%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com