Following a substantial decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods last month, the Commerce Department has unveiled a report indicating a noteworthy resurgence in factory orders in February. The department’s data suggests that factory orders increased by 1.4 percent in February, recovering from a revised drop of 3.8 percent in January.Expectations by economists were surpassed, having predicted only a 1.0 percent increase, in contrast to the original report of a 3.6 percent decline from the previous month. The Department’s report further demonstrated an increase in orders across board, with orders for durable goods rising by 1.3 percent and those for non-durable goods soaring by 1.6 percent in February.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com