In a surprising turn of events for the energy sector, new data released on June 20, 2024, shows that U.S. gasoline production has plummeted to 0.084 million barrels. This figure marks a substantial decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at 0.602 million barrels.Industry experts are closely monitoring the situation, as the sharp decline could have wide-ranging effects on both domestic and international markets. Possible causes for the reduction include issues such as supply chain disruptions, maintenance shutdowns, or shifts in operational strategies aimed at tackling market volatility.The new data has prompted discussions among analysts and policymakers, as they evaluate the potential economic repercussions of decreased gasoline production on consumer prices and energy independence. Further insights are expected as the situation unfolds.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com