The U.S. government is reportedly nearing the completion of negotiations to fund a late-stage trial for Moderna, Inc.'s (MRNA) mRNA H5N1 bird flu vaccine, named 'mRNA-1018'. This development emerges as the H5N1 virus continues its swift spread among poultry and cattle, alongside two confirmed human cases in the United States.Sources familiar with the proceedings, as cited by the Financial Times, indicate that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is poised to allocate tens of millions of dollars in federal funding for the trial, with the potential for the deal to be finalized as early as the next month. Furthermore, the agreement may entail a commitment to purchase vaccine doses if the Phase 3 trials prove successful.Although U.S. health authorities have classified the public health risk from bird flu as low, efforts are intensifying to bolster the pandemic vaccine stockpile. This urgency follows outbreaks on egg farms in forty-eight states and among dairy cows in nine states. Despite the low risk of human-to-human transmission, concerns regarding bird flu's impact on dairy workers are escalating. Nevertheless, scientists have underscored that there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, making a bird flu pandemic unlikely.Despite these reassurances, the World Health Organization remains vigilant about the virus's potential spread among humans, particularly as it increasingly affects mammals on both land and sea. In addition to discussions with Moderna, the U.S. government has also been in talks with Pfizer, known for its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, about developing a vaccine targeting H5 flu variants. Both the U.S. health department and the pharmaceutical companies have declined to comment on the potential funding.