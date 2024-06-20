June 20, 2024 – In a significant turnaround for energy markets, the United States has reported an increase in heating oil stockpiles. The latest data shows that stockpiles have risen to 0.526 million barrels, a notable recovery from the previous indicator which had dipped to -0.656 million barrels.This rebound comes as a welcome relief to both consumers and the energy sector, following a period of tight supplies that had pressured prices upward. Analysts had been concerned about the downward trend in heating oil stockpiles, but the positive movement in the latest figures suggests a stabilizing supply situation.The updated data signals potential easing of price volatility in the heating oil market, especially as regions brace for varying climatic conditions ahead. Stakeholders will keenly monitor subsequent reports to assess whether this positive trend sustains in the forthcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com