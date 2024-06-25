The United States saw a slight slowdown in the rise of its house prices for April 2024, with the House Price Index registering an increase of 6.3% compared to the same month last year. This growth rate is down from the 6.7% year-over-year increase recorded in March 2024, as per the latest data update released on June 25, 2024.The moderation in the rise of housing prices comes at a time when potential homebuyers and investors are keeping a close watch on market dynamics and interest rates. Analysts suggest that this deceleration could be indicative of cooling market conditions or potential changes in consumer demand and financial conditions.Despite the reduction in the pace, the housing market remains robust, indicating sustained interest and activity within the sector. Stakeholders are now eagerly anticipating future updates to determine whether this trend will continue or if it represents a brief fluctuation in the broader housing market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com