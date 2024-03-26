According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), U.S. house prices decreased in January on a monthly basis for the first time in nearly a year and a half, despite predictions of an increase.In January, house prices experienced a seasonally adjusted decline of 0.1 percent from December, which saw a rise of 0.1 percent. Economists had projected a 0.2 percent rise for this period.Nevertheless, the yearly price increase of houses in January was 6.3 percent.Anju Vajja, deputy director for FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, pointed out that the slight decline in U.S. house prices in January was the first since August 2022. But he also added that, the yearly growth rate of house prices remained near its historical average.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com