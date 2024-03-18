The National Association of Home Builders recently published a report announcing an unexpected boost in U.S. homebuilder confidence in March. This report revealed a rise in the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index from 48 in February to 51 in March, which surpassed economists’ predictions that the index would remain unchanged.Furthermore, the housing market index surpassed the breakeven point of 50, a feat not achieved since it hit 56 in July the previous year. NAHB Chairman Carl Harris commented on the promising trend, indicating that buyer demand continues to be strong. He predicts an increase in consumer activity in the marketplace if mortgage rates continue their downward trend later in the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com