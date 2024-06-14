The United States Import Price Index has exhibited stability, holding steady at 1.1% year-over-year, as per the latest data updated on June 14, 2024. This continuity reflects consistency in the import price dynamics, mirroring the same rate recorded previously for the corresponding month last year.The Import Price Index measures the average change over time in prices paid by U.S. residents for imported goods and services. Maintaining the same level of 1.1% year-over-year indicates that there has been no acceleration or deceleration in import price inflation compared to the preceding 12-month period.Analysts observe that this equilibrium could be indicative of balanced international trade conditions and moderate economic growth. Despite global market volatilities, the steadiness of the import price index demonstrates a level of predictability and control within the U.S. import sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com