U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.3% In July

The Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices increased by less than expected in the month of July.

The report said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in July after surging up by a revised 1.1 percent in June. Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said export prices shot up by 1.3 percent in July following a 1.2 percent leap in the previous month. Export prices were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

