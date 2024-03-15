A report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed a marginal upswing in U.S. industrial production in February, as manufacturing and mining sectors recovered from weather-impacted declines seen in January.Industrial production recorded a 0.1% increase in February, after observing a downward revision of 0.5% in January, according to the Federal Reserve. This was contrary to the economists’ forecast, which expected industrial production to remain steady, in view of the previously reported 0.1% decrease in the preceding month.In spite of manufacturing output rising by 0.8% and mining output experiencing a high of 2.2%, these gains were significantly offset by a sharp 7.5% drop in utilities output.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com