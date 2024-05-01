In April 2024, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for the United States declined to 49.1 from the previous month’s reading of 51.4, indicating a slowdown in new orders growth in the manufacturing sector. The data, released on 01 May 2024, suggests a slight contraction compared to the prior month.The decrease in the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index could signal challenges in the manufacturing industry, potentially impacted by factors such as supply chain disruptions, rising input costs, or changes in demand. This metric is closely watched by investors and analysts as it provides insights into the overall health of the manufacturing sector, which plays a significant role in the U.S. economy.With the index falling below the 50 threshold, which separates expansion from contraction, economists and policymakers will be monitoring future data releases to assess the trajectory of the manufacturing sector and its implications for broader economic growth in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com