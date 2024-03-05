The latest data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows that non-manufacturing prices in the United States took a dip in February 2024. The indicator declined to 58.6 from the previous month’s reading of 64, indicating a slowdown in price growth in the services sector. This decrease suggests that businesses in the non-manufacturing industry experienced less inflationary pressure in February.The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices index is a key metric that provides insights into inflation trends in the vast services sector of the U.S. economy. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 signals contraction. Despite the drop in February, the index remains above the 50-point threshold, reflecting ongoing price increases.Economists and market analysts will be monitoring future data releases to assess whether this decline in non-manufacturing prices is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more sustained trend impacting the broader economic landscape. The next ISM report will provide further clarity on the inflationary dynamics in the U.S. services industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com