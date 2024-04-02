The number of job vacancies in the United States for the month of February remained relatively stable following a slight downward revision, according to a recent report from the Labor Department. The report indicated a mild increase in job openings to 8.756 million in February from a slightly revised lower figure of 8.748 million in January.Contrary to economists’ projections of a decrease in job openings to 8.740 million from an initial report of 8.863 million for the previous month, the job market displayed a marginal improvement. The report also found that the total number of hirings and separations barely altered, with these figures standing at 5.8 million and 5.6 million, correspondingly.Looking more closely at separations, both the number of voluntary resignations and of layoffs and dismissals didn’t show any significant changes, at 3.5 million and 1.7 million respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com