In a report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday, job openings in the country experienced a slight decline for the month of April. The number of job openings decreased to 8.059 million in April, down from a revised figure of 8.355 million in March.Economists had anticipated that job openings would drop to around 8.340 million, compared to the initially reported 8.488 million for the previous month.The report further indicated that the number of hires and total separations remained steady at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively. Within the category of separations, quits and layoffs/discharges showed little change, holding at 3.5 million and 1.5 million, respectively.