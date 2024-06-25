The United States M2 Money Supply has experienced a modest increase, reaching $20.96 trillion as of June 25, 2024. This figure reflects a month-over-month comparison from April 2024, when the M2 supply was recorded at $20.87 trillion.This increase of $90 billion comes at a crucial time as economists and financial analysts closely monitor liquidity levels and the broader implications for inflation and economic stability. The previous comparison, from March to April 2024, also showed a rise, indicating a continued upward trend in the money supply.The M2 Money Supply metric includes cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money, offering a simplified perspective on the money circulating within the economy. As the Federal Reserve keeps an eye on these changes, the consistent growth in the M2 supply may influence future monetary policy decisions aimed at balancing economic growth and inflation control.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com