The ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for the United States has taken a significant turn for the worse in May 2024, as reported on June 3rd, 2024. The index plummeted to 45.4, down sharply from 49.1 in April.This downturn marks a concerning trend as any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector. The latest figures suggest a more pronounced slowdown in new orders, potentially signaling broader challenges for the U.S. economy. Economists and industry experts are closely monitoring this development, as sustained declines in new orders could lead to reduced manufacturing output and weakened economic growth.The May reading of 45.4 underscores the urgency for policy measures and potential intervention to stimulate manufacturing activity and prevent further declines. Investors and market analysts are advised to keep an eye on forthcoming economic indicators that could shape the future trajectory of the U.S. manufacturing sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com