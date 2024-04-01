The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the United States manufacturing sector showed promising signs of recovery in March 2024, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reaching 50.3. This marks a significant improvement from the previous month of February 2024 when the PMI stood at 47.8.The increase in the ISM Manufacturing PMI suggests that the industry is now expanding, as a reading above 50 indicates growth. This uptick in manufacturing activity is a positive development for the U.S. economy, as the sector plays a crucial role in driving overall economic growth and employment.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring this data point to gauge the health of the manufacturing sector and its potential impact on broader economic indicators. The updated data was released on April 1, 2024, providing timely insights into the state of the U.S. economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com