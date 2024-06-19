The U.S. Mortgage Market Index has shown a slight increase, according to the latest data. As of June 19, 2024, the index stood at 210.4, a modest rise from the previous figure of 208.5.This increment reflects a 1.9-point improvement, suggesting some positive momentum in the U.S. mortgage market. The small but notable hike could be indicative of increasing activity and confidence among homebuyers and investors, amidst varying economic conditions.The updated figure underscores a brighter outlook for the housing sector, even as market watchers continue to monitor broader economic signals closely.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com