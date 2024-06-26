The United States Mortgage Market Index has demonstrated a slight increase, reaching 212.0 as of June 26, 2024. This modest rise comes after the previous index level halted at 210.4.The upturn in the index, though incremental, signals continued resilience and potential growth within the mortgage market. Analysts are closely watching these figures to assess future trends and implications for both lenders and prospective homeowners. With these developments, stakeholders are optimistic yet cautious about the broader economic impacts in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com