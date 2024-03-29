The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on natural gas speculative net positions reveals a decrease to -117.3K. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of -103.6K. The most recent data update was on 29th March 2024.Speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and potential price movements. The decrease in net positions suggests a bearish outlook among traders regarding natural gas. Investors and analysts closely monitor these indicators to gauge market expectations and future trends in the energy sector.As natural gas continues to play a crucial role in global energy markets, fluctuations in speculative net positions can impact prices and trading strategies. Market participants will be keeping a close eye on upcoming data releases to navigate potential shifts in market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com