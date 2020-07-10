U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Dip 0.2% In June

Producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand fell by 0.2 percent in June following a 0.4 percent increase in May. Economists had expected prices to climb by another 0.4 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in June after rising by 0.3 percent in May. Core prices were also expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com