In the latest economic update from the United States, the Redbook indicator has shown a decrease from the previous record of 5.4% to 4.9%. The data was updated on 16 April 2024, indicating a shift in consumer spending habits. The Redbook indicator tracks the year-over-year comparison of changes in consumer spending, providing valuable insights into the health of the economy. This decrease could potentially indicate a slowdown in consumer activity or a shift in purchasing patterns. Economists will be closely monitoring future data to assess the impact of this decline on the overall economic landscape of the United States.