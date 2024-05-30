The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals a substantial increase in U.S. refinery crude runs, which have climbed from 0.227 million barrels per day (MBD) to 0.601 MBD this week, as of May 30, 2024. This significant upturn comes after a period of relatively modest crude processing activity, reflecting a surge in refinery operations and potential shifts in market dynamics.This week-over-week comparison highlights a noteworthy growth trend. The previous week’s data showed an increase of 0.227 MBD when compared to its preceding week. In stark contrast, the current week has seen a more pronounced escalation of 0.601 MBD, suggesting that refineries are ramping up their operational capacities significantly.Industry analysts are watching this development closely as it could signal a rise in demand for crude oil and refined products. The higher refinery runs might be an indicator of stronger economic activity and increasing energy consumption. Stakeholders in the energy sector will be keen to see whether this upward trajectory continues in the coming weeks, potentially influencing broader market trends and investment strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com