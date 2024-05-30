The U.S. refinery utilization rate has experienced a significant uptick, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on May 30, 2024. The latest data reveals a rise to 2.6%, a noteworthy increase from the previous week’s figure of 1.3%.This week-over-week comparison highlights a compelling upward momentum in refinery activities, suggesting a potential response to rising energy demands or operational enhancements within the sector. Last week, the utilization rate had climbed to 1.3%, marking a positive yet more modest improvement from the preceding week.The continuous increase in refinery utilization rates may have broader implications for energy markets and pricing, reflecting heightened production capacity and potentially influencing supply dynamics. Industry analysts will undoubtedly be scrutinizing these trends for insights into future energy supply and market strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com