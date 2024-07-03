In a promising sign for the U.S. energy sector, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals that weekly refinery utilization rates have bounced back significantly. For the week ending on July 3, 2024, the rates reached 1.3%, a substantial improvement compared to the -1.3% recorded in the previous week.This week-over-week comparison illustrates a robust turnaround, signaling a possible uptrend in refinery operations and demand for refined petroleum products. The previous week saw a notable decline, which has now been reversed, reflecting a healthier outlook for the U.S. refinery sector.Such resilience is critical as it may indicate underlying strength in economic activity and confidence in market conditions. Stakeholders in the energy market will closely monitor these trends to gauge longer-term implications for both supply chain dynamics and broader economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com