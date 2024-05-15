The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its latest weekly refinery utilization rates for the United States, showing a significant increase from 1.0% to 1.9%. This data, updated on May 15, 2024, represents a noteworthy week-over-week increment for the country’s refinery activities.Compared to the previous week’s rate of 1.0%, the current figure of 1.9% indicates a robust improvement in the refinery sector. This comparison reflects an augmented operational capacity and possibly a higher demand for refined products, suggesting positive economic indicators for the energy market.Given this increase, market analysts will be closely monitoring the subsequent impacts on fuel prices and supply chain dynamics. The higher utilization rate could potentially ease some supply constraints, leading to more stabilized fuel prices in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com