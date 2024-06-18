Retail sales growth in the United States has shown a notable slowdown, according to updated data released on June 18, 2024. The most recent figures reveal that retail sales increased by 2.27% in May year-over-year, a decrease from the 2.74% growth observed in April.The retail sector’s performance in May 2024 marks a deceleration in consumer spending compared to the previous month. This downward trend could be indicative of broader economic conditions or shifts in consumer confidence and behavior.Consumers and investors will be closely monitoring upcoming data to see if this trend continues or if the retail market can rebound in the coming months. As the U.S. economy navigates a complex landscape, key stakeholders are keen to understand the underlying factors driving these changes in retail performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com