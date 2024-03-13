The revenue from selected services in the United States saw a less than anticipated increase in the last quarter of 2023, according to the updated data provided by the Department of Commerce on Wednesday.The department’s report indicated that the revenue from selected services surged by 1.9 percent, reaching a total of $5.399 trillion in the final quarter, following a rise of 0.7 percent to $5.297 trillion in the prior quarter.Previously, the Department of Commerce had reported a hike of 2.0 percent in selected services revenue for the last quarter.Additionally, the report revealed that the annual growth rate of the revenue derived from selected services quickened to 6.6 percent in the last quarter, shifting from the 6.1 percent in the quarter before that.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com