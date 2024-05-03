The U.S. service sector’s activity, growing uninterrupted for fifteen months, surprisingly shrunk in April, as reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday. The ISM announced a decrease in its Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from 51.4 in March to 49.4 in April. Since the PMI reading fell below 50, this signifies a contraction within the sector. Contrary to this unexpected decline, economists had predicted a slight increase in the index to 52.0. This marked the service sector’s first contraction since December 2022, which was unintended.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com