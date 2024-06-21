The U.S. services sector demonstrated a slight uptick in growth, as highlighted by the S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June 2024. The index, which is a key indicator of the economic health of the service sector, climbed to 55.1, up from 54.8 in May 2024.This modest increase, updated on 21 June 2024, suggests a continued expansion in the service industry, reflecting robust consumer demand and business activity. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth, so the service sector’s positive momentum remains intact as it crosses into the second half of the year, fostering optimism about economic resilience amid global uncertainties.The latest data underscores an overall boost in business confidence and conditions within the U.S. services sector, underscoring its critical role in driving economic growth. Market analysts will be closely monitoring these trends as they evaluate the broader implications for the U.S. economy in 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com