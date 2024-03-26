On Tuesday, United States Steel Corp. announced that it has received approval for its multi-million-dollar Consent Decree from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice.This Consent Decree was initially settled with the Allegheny County Health Department, Clean Air Council, and PennEnvironment in January 2024. The Decree addressed issues related to a fire at the Clairton Plant in 2018, as well as power outages at the plant detected in 2019 and 2022. Final approval of this agreement by the Federal District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is currently pending.The Decree constitutes a commitment from U.S. Steel to contribute $4.5 million towards projects designed to enhance public health and air quality in the Mon Valley. The projects will be managed by the Jefferson Regional Foundation and the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development.Moreover, U.S. Steel plans to invest around $19.5 million to upgrade its coke oven gas cleaning facilities. The company will also cover certain litigation costs for PennEnvironment and Clean Air Council and donate $500,000 to the Allegheny County Clean Air Fund.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com