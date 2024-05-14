### Market Recap: Stocks End Higher, Treasury Yields DipStocks displayed volatility throughout Tuesday’s trading session, but ultimately, the major indices ended the day mostly higher. A notable rebound was seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after an eight-day losing streak.#### Key Indices Performance- The **Nasdaq Composite** led gains, rising by 122.94 points or 0.8%, closing at a record 16,511.18.- The **S&P 500** gained 25.26 points or 0.5%, finishing at 5,246.68.- The **Dow Jones Industrial Average** climbed 126.60 points or 0.3%, ending at 39,558.11.The positive close on Wall Street coincided with a decrease in Treasury yields, despite an early rise. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note dropped to its lowest closing level in more than a month.#### Economic Indicators**Producer Prices:** The Labor Department reported that U.S. producer prices rose more than anticipated in April, increasing by 0.5% following a revised 0.1% dip in March. Economists had projected a 0.3% rise compared to the initially reported 0.2% uptick for the previous month.**Annual Growth:** The annual growth rate for producer prices accelerated to 2.2% in April from a revised 1.8% in March, in line with expectations.Economists pointed to the downward revisions in March’s data as a potential positive sign, despite initial concerns regarding interest rate outlooks. Chris Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, noted, “With the revision, the PPI rise was as expected.”#### Federal Reserve OutlookFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Foreign Bankers’ Association annual meeting, emphasized patience with current restrictive policies, highlighting the lack of progress on inflation in the first quarter. Powell expressed diminished confidence that inflation would converge towards the 2% target but reiterated that he does not foresee an imminent rate hike.### Sector Analysis**Technology:** Networking, computer hardware, and semiconductor stocks recorded significant gains, propelling the Nasdaq higher.**Airlines:** The airline sector saw considerable strength, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 3.0%, marking its best close in over a month.**Other Sectors:** Gold, brokerage, and tobacco stocks also experienced notable strength, along with other major sectors.### Global MarketsAsian markets delivered mixed results on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.5%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.2%. European markets also closed with mixed outcomes; the German DAX Index fell by 0.1%, while the FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index each rose by 0.2%.### Bond MarketTreasuries gained strength over the session, reversing early weaknesses. Consequently, the yield on the ten-year note decreased by 3.6 basis points, reaching a one-month low of 4.445%.### What to WatchLooking ahead, attention will turn to consumer price inflation data on Wednesday, with additional reports on retail sales and homebuilder confidence likely garnering interest.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com