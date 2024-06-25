U.S. stocks closed with mixed results on Tuesday after a cautious session, as investors awaited pivotal U.S. data releases, including a report on consumer income and spending, to gain more insight into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.Among the major indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 299.05 points, or 0.76%, closing at 39,112.16. The Nasdaq Composite rose 220.84 points, or 1.26%, finishing at 17,717.65. The S&P 500 gained 21.43 points, or 0.39%, ending the session at 5,469.30.Nvidia saw nearly a 7% rally, bouncing back from recent losses. Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, Micron Technology, Uber Technologies, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Dell, and Airbnb also recorded strong gains.Conversely, Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson experienced sharp declines.Walmart dropped by over 2% after the company’s CFO indicated that the second quarter could be the “most challenging quarter.”On the economic front, the Chicago Fed’s gauge of overall economic activity and inflationary pressure rose in May for the first time in three months, according to survey results.The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) increased to +0.18 in May from a revised -0.26 in April (previously reported as -0.23).U.S. house prices rose less than anticipated in April following stagnation in the previous month, the latest data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency revealed.The seasonally adjusted house price index climbed by 0.2% month-over-month, falling short of economists’ forecast of a 0.3% gain. March’s 0.1% increase was revised down to 0.0%.Year-on-year, house prices surged by 6.3% in April, more than doubling the 3.1% rise seen in the same month last year.Survey data from the Conference Board indicated a slight dip in U.S. consumer confidence in June due to declining economic expectations among households. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 100.4 from 101.3 in May, slightly below economists’ expectations of 100.The Expectations Index, reflecting consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, dropped to 73.0 from 74.9 in May.In global markets, Asian stocks mostly ended higher on Tuesday following remarks from Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who expressed confidence in achieving the annual growth target of around 5%.European stocks closed on a weaker note as investors monitored the political landscape, corporate news from the region, and awaited U.S. consumer income and spending data for hints regarding the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com